Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY

By Annie Reuter

Tyler, the Creator released a brand new track called “Okra” on Thursday (March 29), and the accompanying video has already amassed over one million views.

Related: Vince Staples And Tyler The Creator Reveal Joint 2018 Tour Dates

The two-and-a-half minute long clip starts with a close-up of Tyler rapping while a split screen shows him sitting peacefully underneath a tree. Mid-track the vibe changes and a warning message appears: “Okra may cause seizure.” As lights flash throughout the video, giving it a club feel, Tyler continues to rap alongside the bass-heavy beats.

Throughout the tune, Tyler raps about various topics, including his life (“Check my bankroll, ayo/ 400k for vehicle), and American actor Timothée Hal Chalamet from Call Me By Your Name (“Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me/ Skin glowing clear of acne/ Diamonds see through so holographic”).

Listen to the NSFW song below: