Warning: "Okra may cause seizure."
Filed Under:Tyler The Creator
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY

By Annie Reuter

Tyler, the Creator released a brand new track called “Okra” on Thursday (March 29), and the accompanying video has already amassed over one million views.

Related: Vince Staples And Tyler The Creator Reveal Joint 2018 Tour Dates

The two-and-a-half minute long clip starts with a close-up of Tyler rapping while a split screen shows him sitting peacefully underneath a tree. Mid-track the vibe changes and a warning message appears: “Okra may cause seizure.” As lights flash throughout the video, giving it a club feel, Tyler continues to rap alongside the bass-heavy beats.

Throughout the tune, Tyler raps about various topics, including his life (“Check my bankroll, ayo/ 400k for vehicle), and American actor Timothée Hal Chalamet from Call Me By Your Name (“Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me/ Skin glowing clear of acne/ Diamonds see through so holographic”).

Listen to the NSFW song below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live