Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Ty Dolla $ign may have only released Beach House 3 five months ago, but that’s not stopping him from dropping new music. The rapper revealed a brand new song called “Pineapple” which includes guest verses from Gucci Mane and Quavo.

Clocking in at nearly four minutes, the track boasts slick production and Ty Dolla $ign’s smooth raps as he praises a beautiful woman. With an assist from Gucci Mane and Quavo, the new song has already made its way into Ty’s live show. The rapper has been showcasing the song throughout his 2018 Don’t Judge Me Tour.

Listen to “Pineapple,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.