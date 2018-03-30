Tennis, anyone?
Photo: Dennis Leupold

By Hayden Wright

It’s been four years since Tinashe dropped her last studio album Aquarius, and its star-studded follow-up, Joyride, is on the way. Her singles from the upcoming album have featured collaborations with Offset (“No Drama”) and Future (“Faded Love”), and now Ty Dolla $ign and French Montana have lent their talents to the new track “Me So Bad.”

Today, Tinashe shared a cheeky country club-themed video, which shows her strutting across a tennis court in a cartoonish practice outfit. French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign sit courtside while Tinashe reclines on a golf cart, writhes on the clay surface and lives it up in an indoor lounge.

The video helps put the “joy” in Joyride, which arrives April 13. Watch the video for “Me So Bad” below.

