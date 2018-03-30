Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

Thirty Seconds to Mars have got the drop.

The always ambitious rock outfit has incorporated EDM vibes into new song, “Rescue Me.”

The earnest track finds frontman Jared Leto emoting all over the soaring track that features a rave-ready chorus and is ripe for DJ remixes.

“Rescue Me” is the latest advance from Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming album, America, due to debut April 6. Listen to it below.