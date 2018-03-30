Filed Under:Thirty Seconds To Mars
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling 

Thirty Seconds to Mars have got the drop.

The always ambitious rock outfit has incorporated EDM vibes into new song, “Rescue Me.”

Related: Thirty Seconds to Mars Detail New Album ‘America’

The earnest track finds frontman Jared Leto emoting all over the soaring track that features a rave-ready chorus and is ripe for DJ remixes.

“Rescue Me” is the latest advance from Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming album, America, due to debut April 6. Listen to it below.

