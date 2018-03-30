(Courtesy of SSENSE)

By Hayden Wright

SZA’s album Ctrl brought her to the world’s attention, and from Gap ads to Grammy nominations, the singer-songwriter is making the most of it.

Today, SZA dropped a new video for her Ctrl track “Broken Clocks,” directed by Dave Free (who helmed three Kendrick Lamar videos). The dreamlike story sends SZA to summer camp (Camp Ctrl, of course) where she plays with her peers and basks in idyllic soft focus.

The end of the video takes a hard turn for the darker, but visuals of SZA bouncing on a trampoline and rocking camp-style sportswear are hard to shake. The “Broken Clocks” video is a charming new way to love Ctrl.

Watch the video here: