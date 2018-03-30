Filed Under:Howard University, Rihanna
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Rihanna is for the students.

The pop superstar has shown her support for students of Howard University protesting a current scandal involving school employees embezzling money from the financial aid department.

Related: Rihanna Blasts Snapchat for Chris Brown ‘Would You Rather’ Promotion

The students staged a sit-in at the university’s administrative office, all the while using Rihanna’s “B—- Better Have My Money” into a protest chant.

After a video of the moment hit the internet, Rihanna has showed her support for the protesting students by sharing the clip on social media.

See Rihanna’s supportive tweet below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live