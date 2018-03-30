Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Rihanna is for the students.

The pop superstar has shown her support for students of Howard University protesting a current scandal involving school employees embezzling money from the financial aid department.

The students staged a sit-in at the university’s administrative office, all the while using Rihanna’s “B—- Better Have My Money” into a protest chant.

After a video of the moment hit the internet, Rihanna has showed her support for the protesting students by sharing the clip on social media.

See Rihanna’s supportive tweet below.