Yup, she's back with another hip-hop cover.
By Hayden Wright

Lorde surprised fans this week when she covered Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown” and sections of “Runaway” on her Melodrama tour. Last night, the New Zealander returned to the hip-hop well of inspiration and played a cover of Drake’s “Shot For Me.”

She selected the song for a concert in Toronto, Canada — Drake’s hometown. She called the rapper a “great hug giver” and translated “Shot For Me” (from his album Take Care) in her own signature style.

Watch Lorde’s Drake cover here:

