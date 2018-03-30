Introducing Lana Del Thoreau.
By Hayden Wright

Lana Del Rey thrilled fans last year with her album Lust for Life and the singer has been making even more new music in the studio. Last night, Lana tweeted a 26-second snippet of her new song “Happiness is a Butterfly,” inspired by the apocryphal quote sometimes (incorrectly) attributed to Nathaniel Hawthorne or Henry David Thoreau.

“Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you,” goes the quote. Lana tweeted that message in early March and a few weeks later, we understand why.

It’s unclear whether “Happiness is a Butterfly” corresponds to a future album—or when it will be released. Lana is currently on tour in Australia promoting Lust for Life. For now, enjoy the dreamy half-minute preview.

 

