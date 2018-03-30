Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Lady Gaga is the just one of the superstars to lend their talents to the upcoming Elton John covers project, Revamp & Restoration.

For the release, which comes out April 6, Gaga delivers a poignant and personal interpretation of “Your Song.” Gaga’s powerful vocals are at the forefront of the four-minute piano ballad, giving the 1970 classic a welcome facelift.

“It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” Elton said in a release. “As songwriters, Bernie [Taupin] and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

Gaga’s version of “Your Song” will be featured on the Revamp album, which includes Elton covers by Mary J. Blige, Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Florence + The Machine, The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Q-Tip and Demi Lovato, and Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

The Restoration record consists of additional John songs covered by country singers, including Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Don Henley and Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton and Maren Morris.

Check out Gaga’s take on “Your Song” here: