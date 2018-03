Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Scott T. Sterling

Kacey Musgraves season is here.

As the country star has galvanized fans and critics alike with her expansive new album, Golden Hour, Musgraves performed single “Slow Burn” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The warm, intimate performance highlighted the subtle details of the song, driven by acoustic guitars and Musgraves’ expressive vocals.

Watch the performance below.