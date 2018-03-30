By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This trio of newborn bunnies sure are having a hopping good time!

The Rex rabbits were just born on the Oregon Zoo’s family farm and already love to play in the grass together. Besides running around, the animals love to eat lots of healthy kale… and make new friends too!

This spring, the zoo will welcome visitors with egg hunts, activities, pettable animals and more during this truly eggs-citing time. On Saturday, March 31st the zoo will hold its annual ‘Rabbit Romp,’ a celebration of spring geared toward the 10-and-under crowd featuring an egg hunt for candy and prizes.

Rabbit Romp festivities also include pettable animals at the family farm, bunny crafts, games, photo opportunities, and a chance to meet some of the zoo’s many animals.

To learn more, visit OregonZoo.com.