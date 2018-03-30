By Scott T. Sterling
Hall and Oates aren’t just touring with Train this summer—they’re making music with them, too.
The two bands have united on a new song that pays homage to Hall & Oates’ hometown heritage, “Philly Forget Me Not.”
Related: Hall & Oates Announce Summer Tour with Train
“This song pretty much describes my feeling about Philly, my music home,” Daryl Hall said of the joint composition in a press statement.
“It will be cool to play a new song on this upcoming tour with Train,” chimed John Oates.
“We have all been Hall & Oates fans since we can remember so being on a record with them is a lifelong dream! Train couldn’t be more excited – listening to them and playing alongside them on tour each night is going to be incredible,” enthused Train’s frontman, Pat Monahan.
Listen to “Philly Forget Me Not” below.