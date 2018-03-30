Filed Under:Hall and Oates, Train
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Hall and Oates aren’t just touring with Train this summer—they’re making music with them, too.

The two bands have united on a new song that pays homage to Hall & Oates’ hometown heritage, “Philly Forget Me Not.”

Related: Hall & Oates Announce Summer Tour with Train

“This song pretty much describes my feeling about Philly, my music home,” Daryl Hall said of the joint composition in a press statement.

“It will be cool to play a new song on this upcoming tour with Train,” chimed John Oates.

“We have all been Hall & Oates fans since we can remember so being on a record with them is a lifelong dream! Train couldn’t be more excited – listening to them and playing alongside them on tour each night is going to be incredible,” enthused Train’s frontman, Pat Monahan.

Listen to “Philly Forget Me Not” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live