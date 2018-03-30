Filed Under:Cole Swindell
Photo: Courtesy Warner Nashville

By Annie Reuter

Cole Swindell’s new single “Break Up In the End” finds the singer reminiscing about a former relationship. While the couple is no longer together, he relives each moment saying he wouldn’t change a thing even though they break up in the end.

Related: Watch Cole Swindell and NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney Drive Really, Really Fast

The video for the song has Swindell turning back time to the first time he met his now ex. The clip starts as his girl moves out and the couple relive each moment of their relationship from their initial meeting at a bar.

Written by Jon Nite, Chase McGill and Jessie Jo Dillon, “Break Up In the End” is the debut single from Swindell’s upcoming third album.

“I am honored that my songwriting friends trust me with such an amazing message,” Swindell says in a press release upon releasing the song. “I’m excited and confident in the strength of ‘Break Up In The End’ and it being the first song from my upcoming third album. This is the perfect set up of what’s to come.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live