By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Visually impaired children are being given a chance to enjoy hunting for Easter eggs thanks to the creativity of the Corpus Christi Police Department in Texas.

The 5th annual South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind event brought together more than 30 families who participated in fun learning exercises while also empowering those family members who are visually impaired. Siblings wore blindfolds while hunting for eggs that audibly beep in order to fully experience what it feels like to be blind.

The organization’s goal is to help individuals who are blind and visually impaired by providing employment opportunities.

Alana Manrow, Director of Public Affairs and Development for South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind tells Radio.com “it’s amazing, they have so much fun. It’s a huge step in their independence and being about feeling ‘normal.'” But it’s also an important opportunity for their siblings who can see — so they too can experience what it is like to be blind.

“Part of what we do is, we put their siblings in blindfolds so they can relate to how their brothers and sisters feel on a daily basis.”

Manrow says the organization’s mission is to employ, educate, and empower individuals who are blind and visually impaired, and the Easter egg hunt “is a great way for us to introduce our program to these kids and their families. So when they grow up, there is something that they can do.”

