By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

These meerkats are as cute as a button and probably weigh close to the same!

The four babies were just born at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia to parents Penfold and Aya, and are already melting hearts around the world.

Each newborn weighed around 30 grams when they were born — that’s only .06 pounds!

Now, the critters are finally starting to take their first steps, although it seems like staying awake might be their biggest struggle!

Visitors to the Symbio Zoo can experience these adorable meerkats in their ‘Behind the Scenes’ encounter — one of the most popular experiences at the park, due to their high level of interactivity and their popularity. To learn more, click here.