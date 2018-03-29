By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

What’s the gender? Ask the alligator!

Cake may be a popular way to have a baby gender reveal, but this family really thought outside of the swamp for theirs!

Mike Kliebert is a professional alligator handler in Ponchatoula, Louisiana who runs a sanctuary for around 200-300 gators that was started by his grandfather in 1957.

Mike told Radio.com, “We have a facility where we educate people. We also go to schools, summer camps and other events to educate on what we do and why we do it.”

To get the exciting reveal, a watermelon was filled with colored jello. Then, one of their gators, a 60-year-old beast that was hatched by his grandfather named Sally, bit into it spraying blue everywhere to show the couple is expecting a boy! “Knowing I have a few gators that eat watermelon and corn on the cob already, then I would do it with a watermelon with colored jello”, said Mike.

Due in late July, they plan to name him River Joseph Daniel Kliebert.

Despite some backlash on the video, Mike said, “We were all safe and no gators were harmed in the making of this video.”

We’re sure the bouncing baby boy on the way will follow in his family’s footsteps and love gators too!