The Weeknd is back.

The mysterious R&B star has revealed that he’s dropping a brand new album, My Dear Melancholy, tonight (March 29), presumably at midnight.

Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd’s real name) shared the news via social media, with a simple post boasting the album artwork and the caption, “Tonight.” See the post below.

My Dear Melancholy The Weeknd’s fourth official studio album, following his 2016 full-length, Starboy.

