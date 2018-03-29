Filed Under:Julian Casablancas, The Voidz
Photo: Courtesy RCA

By Scott T. Sterling 

Julian Casablancas wants to rock you.

The Strokes singer’s other band, The Voidz, have shared a brand new song, “Pyramid of Bones.”

The heavy and hard-driving new track features a kicky guitar reminiscent of latter-day Strokes with Casablancas’ vocals treated in a way that recalls classic Marilyn Manson-meets-Ozzy Osbourne. The chorus features a crunchy guitar riff that borders on Black Sabbath-style metal. There’s a lot going on that’s compressed into the four-and-a-half minute song.

“Pyramid of Bones” is taken from The Voidz’ new album, Virtue, which debuts tomorrow (March 30) and come courtesy of a music video that features some trippy animation. Check it out below.

