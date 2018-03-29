By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Former vice president Joe Biden wanted to do something special for 17-year-old Idaho resident Cierra Shaffer, who might just be his biggest fan.

The teen is currently in the hospital battling leukemia and really wanted to have Biden attend her high school graduation. While her idol was unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony, he still wanted to give her an incredible surprise, so he hit her up on Facetime.

Cierra’s family and nurses at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise were all on hand to witness the magical moment, where the two even shared the Veep’s favorite dessert while chatting — mint chocolate chip in an ice cream cone!

Cierra is now in her final round of chemotherapy at St. Luke’s. Throughout her treatments, Cierra and her caretakers filled her hospital room with photos of Mr. Biden to serve as inspiration — she says she admires Biden for the work he’s done to support cancer research after the death of his son, Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer.

While talking with staff, Cierra shared that she had two goals through her cancer treatment — to walk in her upcoming May graduation from Fruitland High School and to meet and share mint chocolate chip ice cream with VP Biden.

One down, one to go!

Such a sweet way to surprise a sweet girl!

After the call, Cierra was overwhelmed and said she didn’t quite remember exactly what Biden said. “It was exciting! I’m pretty sure he told me I’ll beat this, but I already know that. Ha! Just an extra boost, I guess.”

Later that night, Biden retweeted one of the hospital’s posts featuring Cierra and offered even more encouragement: “Cierra, you remembered the most important thing I had to say. You will beat this. And as I’’ve always said, if there are any angels in heaven, they are nurses. You’ve got a great team of them there making sure you stay #cierrastrong.”