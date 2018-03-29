He also performed his new song "In My Blood."
By Jon Wiederhorn

Shawn Mendes is scheduled for a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, starting June 4.

Mendes announced the news on the show last night (March 28), and also performed his new song “In My Blood.” The Canadian singer/songwriter dropped the single last week, and hours later released the song “Lost In Japan.”

Watch Mendes perform “In My Blood” below:

And watch him talk about dental hygiene and announce his upcoming residency:

