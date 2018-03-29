By Scott T. Sterling
Mike Shinoda is going solo.
The Linkin Park leader has officially announced his debut solo album, Post Traumatic, set for release on June 15.
Shinoda has shared the initial details of Post Traumatic on social media, sharing a handwritten press release with pre-sale and other information.
“It’s a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness,” Shinoda revealed about Post Traumatic in an official press statement. “If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone.”
The announcement came with two new songs from the set, complete with music videos: “Crossing a Line” and “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore.”
Check out Shinoda’s announcement post and new music below.
