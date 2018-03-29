Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

This year’s ACMs are all about star power.

Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi and Alan Jackson are among the new wave of performers added to this year’s ceremony, set for April 15 in Las Vegas.

They join that already robust performance lineup that includes Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean and many more.

Some new names have also been added to the lineup for presenters at this year’s ceremony, including Cam, Dustin Lynch, actor Kiefer Sutherland, Ashton Kutcher and Eve.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live on CBS April 15 at 8PM ET.