Filed Under:Alan Jackson, jon pardi, kane brown, Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

This year’s ACMs are all about star power.

Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi and Alan Jackson are among the new wave of performers added to this year’s ceremony, set for April 15 in Las Vegas.

Related: Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, More Added to 2018 ACM Awards Show

They join that already robust performance lineup that includes Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean and many more.

Some new names have also been added to the lineup for presenters at this year’s ceremony, including Cam, Dustin Lynch, actor Kiefer Sutherland, Ashton Kutcher and Eve.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live on CBS April 15 at 8PM ET.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live