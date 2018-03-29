Filed Under:Jason Aldean
Photo: Jim Wright

By Annie Reuter

Jason Aldean has been spending some quality downtime with his family ahead of his 2018 High Noon Neon Tour. Recently, he was filmed learning some dance moves from his kids.

In a hilarious clip posted to Instagram, Aldean sings “Watch Me (Whip and Nae Nae),” while mimicking the dance moves to the song. He also tests out the “Bernie.” As one of his daughters helps out both erupt in laughter.

“Watch me whip?????😳 #oneofthosenights,” Aldean captioned the clip.

The singer returns to the road on April 6 for the Country Thunder Arizona festival before heading to Las Vegas for the 53rd ACM Awards.

