Photo: David James Swanson

By Scott T. Sterling 

Jack White is ready to rock your television set.

The Detroit guitar hero is set to serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 14.

White will be there promoting his new album, Boarding House Reach.

Comedian John Mulaney will host the show.

The SNL post also reiterated that the show returns with new episodes on April 7, the night Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will host and Cardi B will serve as musical guest.

See the posts below.

