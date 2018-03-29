By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Eddie the sea otter sure has a unique way to stay in shape!

The 20-year-old otter, the oldest at the Oregon Zoo, suffers from arthritis but has learned to play basketball in order to help his joints thanks to the kindhearted zoo staff. For his birthday this year, the NBA’s Portland Blazers mascot “Blaze” presented the geriatric otter with new enrichment toys and even a new logo for his backboard.

While otters typically don’t live past 15 years of age, Eddie seems to be thriving and can surely school anyone on the basketball court.

“Male sea otters seldom live past 15 years, so Eddie’s among the oldest of his kind,” said Nicole Nicassio-Hiskey, the zoo’s senior marine life keeper. “He still loves to play hoops though, and he’s definitely still got game.”

Sea otters are listed as threatened on the Endangered Species list. Prized for their fur, the animals were hunted to the brink of extinction during the late 1800s and early 1900s. By 1911, aggressive fur-trapping campaigns had reduced the global sea otter population to around 2,000.

To learn more about the Oregon Zoo’s sea otters and how to help protect sea otters in the wild, visit OregonZoo.org.