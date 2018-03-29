Filed Under:Dolly Parton
Photo: Courtesy Sony Music Nashville

By Annie Reuter

Dolly Parton is the latest country artist featured on a mural outside of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. The portrait was unveiled on March 26 on the Opry Plaza, and country fans can watch the mural created by artist Scott Guion in a new time-lapse video.

Related: Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books to Kids in Need

The clip shows the Nashville artist working on the mural from start to finish. A lifelong fan of the singer himself, Guion shared his gratitude for the project.

“I finished another panel out at The Grand Ole Opry!” he captions a clip on his personal Instagram account. “8’x8’ paint on plywood. Like everyone on the planet, I have loved Dolly my whole life. Thank you @opry.”

Parton is a longtime Opry performer. She made her Opry debut when she was just 10 years old and became a member in 1969.

Watch the clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live