Photo: Katja Ogrin / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Chvrches’ third studio album Love Is Dead drops in May, and to keep the pre-promotional hype going, the band continues to share new material. Today (March 29), Chvrches released “Never Say Die,” an intense electro track with Lauren Mayberry’s signature pop-friendly vocals.

Related: Chvrches Share New Song with the National’s Matt Berninger, ‘My Enemy’

Mayberry called the cut “one of my favorite songs on the record because it really leans into the juxtaposition of what we do — the mixture between the dark and the light,” reports NME. She added that it’s “melodic and direct, but uses some of the gnarliest sounds we’ve ever tried.”

So far Chvrches have released the album’s lead single “Get Out” and “My Enemy,” which features Matt Berninger of The National. Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart and producer Greg Kurstin lent their effort to the album, too. Love Is Dead drops May 25.

Listen to “Never Say Die” here: