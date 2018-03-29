The Girls are gone now -- but not forgotten by Cardi B.
Chart-topping rapper (and new Tinder spokeslady) Cardi B has yet another trick up her sleeve. Yesterday the “Bodak Yellow” MC shared an Instagram video of herself assuming the alter ego of a Cheetah Girl.

“Just wanna give a little preview of what you’re gonna get on April 6,” Cardi says, suggesting that what follows will be a teaser of new music from her album Invasion Of Privacy. It’s a bait and switch, though, and the rapper launches right into the Girls’ 2003 hit “Cinderella.”

Millennials will remember The Cheetah Girls well as a Disney Channel girl group featuring Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symoné. They had a great run from 2003-2008. The Girls are gone now — but not forgotten by Cardi B.

Check out Cardi’s Cheetah cover below:

Invasion of privacy😌😌

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

