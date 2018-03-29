Filed Under:Bruno Mars
Photo: Kai Z. Feng

By Scott T. Sterling 

Bruno Mars is in a flirty mood, and he’s got a pretty smooth wingman by his side: a koala bear.

The “24K Magic” star has shared a funny new video where he delivers seductive lines to a potential paramour over the strains of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper”—all while cuddling an adorable koala bear and dropping koala-related puns along the way.

“When it comes to spittin that hot fire I’m over koalafied!,” Mars captioned the Instagram video. “Thank you Australia for everything!!”

Even Mars realizes just how ridiculous it is, barely keeping a straight face when he hits the puns. It’s all very SNL. You’ll definitely want to watch the video below. Trust us.

