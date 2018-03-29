Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Bruce Springsteen’s second act is headed to vinyl.

Starting with that 1987 full-length, Tunnel of Love, Springsteen’s recorded output through 1996 will be chronicled on a new vinyl box set.

Bruce Springsteen: The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 will include four studio albums – Tunnel of Love, Human Touch, Lucky Town and The Ghost of Tom Joad as well as Springsteen’s 1993 MTV Plugged concert special.

Bonus features include a special 12-inch of Springsteen’s 1988 live EP, Chimes of Freedom, and the first-ever vinyl release of his 1996 EP, Blood Brothers.

A 60-page book featuring “photos, memorabilia, and original press clippings” from the era rounds out the collection.

Bruce Springsteen: The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 is set for release on May 18. It will be available for pre-order beginning March 30. Get more information here.