By Scott T. Sterling

It’s a piece of rock and roll history that will soon belong to a very rich Bob Dylan fan.

The electric guitar that Dylan played on his first “plugged in” tour is headed for the auction block, and is expected to pull between $400,000 and $600,000 (via Rolling Stone).

The 1965 Fender Telecaster once jointly owned by Dylan and The Band’s Robbie Roberston has gone through some modifications over the years, including Robertson having the black paint finish stripped off to reveal the wood underneath.

Dylan played the instrument on the 1966 tour with his band, the Hawks, and would use it on the road through the ’70s.

The Telecaster was present at some rather notable events and recordings, including Dylan using it on his Blonde on Blonde album, and Robertson playing the guitar at Woodstock. George Harrison and Eric Clapton have both strummed the Fender as well.

“This guitar has been on the front lines of so many phenomenal events, I gaze at it with amazement,” Robertson said. “When I think about all the creativity this guitar has been a part of, I’m still blown away.”

The guitar will be auctioned as part of Julien’s Auctions‘ upcoming Music Icons sale on May 19th. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Indian College Fund.

The infamous Stratocaster Dylan played at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 when he first “went electric” sold back in 2013 for nearly a million dollars.