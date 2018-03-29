Filed Under:AC/DC, billy joel, jim breuer
Jim Breuer isn’t just funny. He can belt out AC/DC classics, too.

Billy Joel welcomed the funnyman to the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (March 28) for a rousing rendition of “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Introduced by as someone better known for his role as “Goat Boy” on Saturday Night Live in the ’90s, Joel also tells the crowd that Breuer can sing, too.

Joel strapped on a guitar to join Breuer centerstage, with the comedian delivering a scarily accurate impression of AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, especially on the opening verse.

Breuer gamely charged through the entire song, with the guitar solo giving him time to catch his breath for the big finale.

It’s a fun performance, and the audience appears to have loved every minute of it. Watch fan video of the moment below.

