Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

12-year-old Peter Lombardi wanted one thing above all, to be kissed by the Pope!

The pre-teen from Columbus, Ohio has Down Syndrome and is in remission after battling leukemia, and during a recent family trip to the Vatican, his dream actually came true.

The family made a pilgrimage to the Vatican, mom Brenda says, to thank God for Peter’s recovery from leukemia.

29664754 10156212055342731 4433922244027334953 o 12 Year Old Leukemia Survivor with Down Syndrome Gets a Lift in the Popemobile

Facebook/Mountain Butorac

 

The boy was diagnosed in 2015 at 9-years-old and was receiving rounds of chemotherapy when Pope Francis visited the United States that year. Although the family had tickets to the event in Philadelphia, they were unable to attend because Peter was too sick.

29665104 10156212055402731 8280683265671529571 o 12 Year Old Leukemia Survivor with Down Syndrome Gets a Lift in the Popemobile

Facebook/Mountain Butorac

This year was another story altogether; not only did Pope Francis give Peter that kiss he wanted, he even got to ride in the Popemobile! Their Vatican tour guide, Mountain Butorac, happened to know someone who guards Pope Francis and was able to get the family close enough to him so their incredible encounter could take place.

What a truly blessed vacation for all!

