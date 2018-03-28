Photo: Roberto Cappa / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Ronnie Wood is cancer-free.

The Rolling Stones’ 70-year-old guitarist has revealed the good news in a new interview, saying that he’s ready to get back out on the road with the band.

“I had three months of check-ups and it was all clear and they said go and enjoy life,” Wood told Metro this week.

I don’t want to lose my hair,” he added about not having to undergo chemotherapy. “If your body is riddled with cancer, it’s a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it, bang. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn’t require chemo.”

Wood said he had no regrets over the rock star excesses of his past, “not even smoking for England for over 50 years — it was a wonder I wasn’t riddled with cancer in both lungs. It’s a wonder they both didn’t explode.”

When asked about advice he’d give to any battling the disease, the guitarist said it’s all about the outlook.

“Just be strong and remain positive. I was prepared to remain positive to my dying breath,” Wood said. “I’ve had a great life and I was all ready to go. ‘Wow! I didn’t know I was going to be given the ticket to last this long. What a reprieve.'”

Wood is excited to get back on tour, with the Stone set to launch a European trek in late May. The way he tells it, even the most classic of tracks can still feel fresh.

“All of the songs we play have a life of their own. Instead of the monotony of ‘er, not that song again’, which you would think might set in with us being so weathered and aged, there’s a kind of freshness,” Wood explained. “‘Satisfaction,’ for instance — that takes on a completely different shape every time we play it now, which means it’s more of a challenge to make it ring true with a different presentation.We have a rough arrangement but none of us know what’s coming next. So we’re all having to keep on our toes.”