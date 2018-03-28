Ryan Adams / Rachael Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Ryan Adams is heading to the Big Easy with the Rolling Stones on his mind.

The rocker has revealed that he’s plotting a special concert in New Orleans where he’ll perform the Stones’ 1972 classic, Exile on Main St., from front to back.

Producer Don Was will serve as Adams’ partner and musical director for the show, dubbed “Exile on Bourbon St.” The pair will be backed by an all-star cast of local musicians yet to be revealed.

“I’ve listened to all the multi-track tapes from the Exile period and it’s not hyperbolic to say that this is probably the greatest rock ‘n roll ever recorded,” Was told Rolling Stone. “I can’t wait to dig deep into these songs with The Mighty Ryan Adams and this incredible group of musicians.”

The show is slated for May 5 at the Saenger Theatre. Tickets go on sale April 2nd at 10 a.m. CT via LiveNation and the Saenger Theatre box office. Find more details on the show right here.