Photo: F. Sadou / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Steven Spielberg has gone back to the future for the soundtrack of new blockbuster movie, Ready Player One.

With the movie offering a nostalgic look at vintage video games, the soundtrack reflects a wide-ranging mix of music from the late 20th century that invokes a variety of moods.

Prince, Hall & Oates, Bruce Springsteen, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blondie are just some of the artists featured on the eclectic collection.

While most of the songs are easily recognizable hits, the Springsteen selection is something of a rarity. Originally released as the non-LP B-side for 1985 single, “Glory Days,” “Stand on It” would go on to be recorded by country artist Mel McDaniel in 1986. McDaniel’s version would peak at Number 12 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

The soundtrack is set for release this Friday, March 30. See the complete tracklist via Billboard below.

“I Wanna Be Your Lover” Prince

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” Tears For Fears

“Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” The Temptations

“Stand On It” Bruce Springsteen

“One Way Or Another” Blondie

“Can’t Hide Love” Earth, Wind & Fire

“Blue Monday” New Order

“Stayin’ Alive” Bee Gees

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” Twisted Sister

“You Make My Dreams” Daryl Hall & John Oates

“Pure Imagination” Bryan Nguyen feat. Merethe Soltvedt