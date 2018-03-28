Photo: MJ Kim

By Scott T. Sterling

Paul McCartney is mixing things up with his next slew of catalog reissues.

The Beatles legend has detailed new versions of New (2013), Chaos and Creation in the Backyard (2005), Wings Greatest (1978) and Thrillington (1971).

All four titles will be issued in affordable single CD digipak and 180gram black vinyl single LP formats, and will be made available for the first time in limited edition 180gram color vinyl pressings: New on pink vinyl, Chaos and Creation in the Backyard on gold vinyl, Wings Greatest on blue vinyl and Thrillington on marble vinyl.

The Thrillington album is among the most unusual recordings in McCartney’s catalog. Recorded in 1971 but not released until 1977, the album was originally credited to the pseudonym Percy “Thrills” Thrillington, a fictitious socialite whose activities were chronicled in UK newspaper ads.

Thrillington was actually an instrumental lounge-jazz version of Paul and Linda’s RAM album from that same year (1971). With Thrillington’s 2018 edition, Percy is given a new lease on life with this collector’s item available on vinyl for the first time since the 1977 first pressings that fetch hefty sums on the collectors’ market.