By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

While photographer Stacey Oliver was capturing a beautiful wedding in Cheshire, England the ring-bearing owl (of COURSE they had a ring-bearing owl, why are you even asking?) had a change of direction and flew right by the best man — who just happened to be terrified of birds.

Bride Jeni Arrowsmith and groom, Mark Wood were being wed at Peckforton Castle among their family and friends and had arranged for a barn owl to fly down the aisle to deliver the wedding rings to one of the best men. However, just as the bird landed on his arm, the owl noticed another groomsman pointing (apparently a sign to fly to him) and flew straight at him, knocking him out of his chair.

Stacey says the hysterical snapshots speak for themselves, but that she didn’t even realize how great her they were until the next day.

Thankfully all returned to normal after the incident, but the pictures really are worth a thousand words.