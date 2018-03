By Kayla Jardine

FYI: Snack time is playtime when you’re an otter!

Lincoln and Juno at the Oregon Zoo had a great time eating some yummy treats given to them by the loving staff this week.

The pair of best friends who reside in the zoo’s Steller Cove just love swimming around and making the cutest noises when they’re excited… and they can even squeak underwater!

From the video below, it looks like these otters really are making a big splash at the zoo!