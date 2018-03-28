Filed Under:linkin park, Mike Shinoda
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Mike Shinoda is “Crossing A Line.”

That’s the title of the Linkin Park leader’s new solo song, which is set to debut tomorrow (March 29).

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Music at Surprise Fan Meetup

Shinoda has teased the track with a video shared on social media. In the clip, he’s seen singing the song in various locales, including on a city street and behind the wheel of a car.

Watch the teaser below.

