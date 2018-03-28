Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Mike Shinoda is “Crossing A Line.”
That’s the title of the Linkin Park leader’s new solo song, which is set to debut tomorrow (March 29).
Shinoda has teased the track with a video shared on social media. In the clip, he’s seen singing the song in various locales, including on a city street and behind the wheel of a car.
Watch the teaser below.
