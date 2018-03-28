Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Luke Bryan is enjoying some much deserved downtime with his family in Hawaii and luckily for fans, he’s sharing some photos of their vacation. The singer and his wife, Caroline, have been posting pictures on Instagram from their fun-filled daily excursions in the picturesque location.

While the ladies enjoyed some time in the water snorkeling, Bryan and his boys Bo and Tate and nephew Til chose to spend the day on the golf course — shirtless.

“I leave them alone for 2 hours and they change the rules of golf,” Bryan’s wife captions a photo on Instagram.

Later, she shares several photos of the family enjoying some rainbow shave ice .

Bryan has spent much of the year on tour and filming for American Idol, where he serves as judge. The singer has a few more weeks of relaxation before he heads back to the mainland and takes the stage on April 15 at the 53rd Annual ACM Awards as a performer. He is also nominated for the top prize of the night, Entertainer of the Year, alongside Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

See all the photos from the Bryan family vacation below: