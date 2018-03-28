Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

808s & Heartbreak was a change of direction for Kanye West in 2008, but it gave us the indelible earworm “Love Lockdown.” As Lorde crisscrosses America on her Melodrama World Tour, she dusted off a cover of the Yeezy hit, performing her own rendition last night (March 27) in Kanye’s hometown of Chicago.

It was one of two Kanye moments in her setlist. At another point in the show, Lorde mashed up a section of Ye’s “Runaway” with her Melodrama track “Liability.” One fan wrote that she told the crowd: “It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West.”

In 2014 Kanye remixed Lorde’s “Yellow Flicker Beat” and she referred to the pioneering rap icon as her “idol.”

Watch Lorde’s homages to Kanye here: