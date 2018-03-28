Photo: Courtesy Warner

By Annie Reuter

Gorillaz fans in Chile got an early listen to a brand new song called “Hollywood.” During a performance in Santiago the group debuted the song which features a guest verse from Snoop Dogg — only, the rapper wasn’t there for the unveiling.

To compensate, Gorillaz inserted Snoop’s part into the mix as they performed. “See if you can work out who this is,” teased frontman Damon Albarn, who promised fans that the song will be included on the follow-up to the band’s 2017 album Humanz.

He added that the track would be released “very soon,” but didn’t give a date. Then he said, “If you go and tell anyone, though, that we’re putting a new album out very soon, then I’ll deny it because I didn’t say that, all right?”

Previously, bandmate Jamie Hewlett tweeted that the upcoming album would have an updated sound.

“I’m inventing a new style for the next Gorillaz album,” he revealed in December. “Damon started to send me demos for new songs quite early on and that’s exciting, to hear the new direction.”

Watch Gorillaz’s animated performance in Chile here.