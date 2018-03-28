Photo: Scott Stuckey

By Scott T. Sterling

Garbage are throwing it back to 1998.

Shirley Manson and company have detailed the forthcoming 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of the band’s second album, Version 2.0.

Related: Garbage Celebrates Same-Sex Marriage With Onstage Proposal

The album, originally released May 11, 1998, featured a slew of hit singles, including “Push It,” “Special” and “I Think I’m Paranoid.”

“Version 2:0 is in my opinion the quintessential Garbage record,” shared Garbage singer Shirley Manson in a press statement. “We are all very grateful to the millions of people who took it to their hearts at the time it was released and to those who continue to love on it still.”

The reissue will also include a slew of rare era B-sides, including “Lick the Pavement,” which the band has shared in streaming form. Listen to it below.

Version 2.0 is the sound of a band growing up, evolving, and more than anything, gaining confidence,” explained producer and drummer Butch Vig. “When we started recording, we made a conscious decision to not re-invent ourselves, but rather take everything we learned from our debut album and filter it through the new digital technology we were grappling with. Sonically, the album has moments of razor sharp clarity and soft beauty. Indeed, it’s possibly our best album.”

The deluxe reissue edition of Garbage’s Version 2.0 is set for release on June 22. See the complete tracklist below.

Version 2.0 Tracklist:

1. Temptation Waits

2. I Think I’m Paranoid

3. When I Grow Up

4. Medication

5. Special

6. Hammering in My Head

7. Push It

8. The Trick Is to Keep Breathing

9. Dumb

10. Sleep Together

11. Wicked Ways

12. You Look So Fine

B-Sides:

1. Can’t Seem To Make You Mine

2. 13x Forever

3. Deadwood

4. Get Busy With The Fizzy

5. Soldier Through This

6. Thirteen

7. Lick The Pavement

8. Medication (Acoustic)

9. Tornado

10. Afterglow