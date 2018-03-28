Filed Under:Eminem
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Eminem has been “Framed.”

The Detroit rapper has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming music video for “Framed,” taken from his most recent album, Revival. The song is notorious for lyrics referencing Ivanka Trump being in stuffed inside the trunk of a car.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Eminem’s ‘Revival’

The clip is a stylized as a breaking news updates, featuring a violent juxtaposition of bloody images from a horrific crime scene. A TV reporter announces that a two-week crime spree in Detroit is the result of the rapper breaking out of an insane asylum, and has barricaded himself inside a local home.

This is no indication when the video will be released. Watch the trailer below.

