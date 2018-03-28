By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Proposals can be one of the most romantic moments in a person’s life, and for Nevada woman Allison Barron and her now-fiance Levi Bliss, it was exactly that… until her dad stepped in!

When Levi got down on one knee and proposed with the help of their dog, Ace, Allison’s father Jake simply couldn’t help but have a little fun. So, he stood atop a hill where the magic moment was taking place and held aloft a sign that read “say no!”

According to Allison, her father and Levi are really close — they’ve been known to play tennis and go dirt biking together — so the pair definitely didn’t mind the funny moment.

But as you can see, this might make the record books for being the ultimate dad joke!