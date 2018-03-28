Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This student can really teach his classmates how to Dougie!

Brandon Goderich is a student at Keiser University in Tampa who was made to dance it out to DJ Chipman’s “Stick It and Roll It” after he arrived late to his American literature class.

Luckily he has some serious moves!

The video, posted by another student earlier this week, was perfectly captioned “My professor makes you dance when you’re late to his class. This is college.”

We have a feeling that class must have gone by pretty fast after this epic distraction!

After the video had gone viral in less than two days, the dancing student himself surfaced to announce to his new followers that it’s happened before — and he has video proof!

Let’s all hope he makes it to his writing classes on time.

