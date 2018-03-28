Filed Under:Chris Martin, Coldplay, Gwyneth Paltrow
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are the definition of ex-relationship goals.

The previously married couple who “consciously uncoupled” back in 2014 have revealed a new photo of the pair getting together for a family day with the kids.

Paltrow shared the image of the family, including 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses, posing in front of an unidentified doorway.

See the heartwarming photo below.

