Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are the definition of ex-relationship goals.

The previously married couple who “consciously uncoupled” back in 2014 have revealed a new photo of the pair getting together for a family day with the kids.

Paltrow shared the image of the family, including 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses, posing in front of an unidentified doorway.

See the heartwarming photo below.