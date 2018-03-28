Filed Under:chance the rapper
Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Chance the Rapper is here for the kids.

The Chicago rapper has sent out a pledge of public support for a group of local students staging a City Hall sit-in today (March 28) to protest plans to spend $95 million on a new police academy.

“Students in Chicago are staging a SIT IN at City Hall right now,” Chance announced on Twitter. “I ask that you stop by and show them that you are in SUPPORT of their REVOLUTION. Bring food if you can, these children are fighting for our future kids as well as themselves.”

At the sit-in, the students have set up tombstones emblazoned with names of people killed in police shootings, as well as names of schools, mental health clinics and other city services that have been shut down (via WGN).  They are calling for the city to invest in underserved communities instead of the new academy.

See Chance’s tweet below.

