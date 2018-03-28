Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Cardi B announced her highly anticipated Invasion Of Privacy yesterday — and haters quickly started spreading misinformation. Mere hours after the announcement she sat down to set the record straight.

For starters, Cardi lashed out at those who say she’s an overnight success.

“I will never let nobody discredit me,” she tweeted. “Before i sign to Atlantic i put 2 mixtapes out and i was pushing FOREVA by myself .I went to Renaissance HS for musical theater.I been love music .After high school i Stopped wanna know why ?cause music DONT PAY YOUR F—— BILLS A JOB DOES.”

Cardi also addressed industry watchers who are trying to estimate how Invasion of Privacy will perform commercially:

“I’m also seeing predictions on sales and numbers,” she wrote. “Please STOP! I’m already having bad anxiety .Let the s— drop and do what it do.”

In other Cardi news, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has teamed with the dating app Tinder to reward the most right-swiping college with a free Cardi B concert in April.

